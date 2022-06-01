Bray Wyatt’s Latest Cryptic Tweets Have Pro Wrestling Fans Hyped

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) once again popped up on Twitter on Tuesday to deliver a string of tweets cryptically teasing his future in the professional wrestling business. Wyatt was unceremoniously released by the WWE back in July 2022 after being absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 37 and in that time he has worked on a horror film with Jason Baker and posted a number of tweets and images teasing the arrival of another new persona.

This time around his messages read, “Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now. I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt Patience. It’s almost time.”

Naturally, Wyatt’s comments got the pro wrestling world buzzing on social media, with fans speculating about a possible WWE return or a jump to AEW. Check out some of the reactions below.

