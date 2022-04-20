Latest Update on Bray Wyatt Going to AEW or Returning to WWE

Bray Wyatt still hasn’t appeared for any promotion in any capacity since getting released by the WWE in July 2021. There’s been plenty of speculation about what his next move could be — whether it’s jumping to AEW or somehow winding up back in WWE — but he has remained mostly silent about the situation. He wrote last month on Instagram, “I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was asked this week about Wyatt coming off the news that WWE is interested in getting FTR back into the company as AEW exercised the option on their contract for an additional year. When a fan asked for a Wyatt update, he wrote back, “His asking price is very high.”

Mike Rotunda, a WWE legend and the father of both Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, talked about both of his sons while on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw this week.

“They’re definitely not maybe done,” Rotunda said.”I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”

“I didn’t push them to get into it,” he later added. “And I told them, I said, it’s a hard business, you know, you’re gonna have to go through a lot of s—. And of course, I think it’s a natural thing with them. Their grandfather did it, their uncles did it, their dad did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they’re gonna try to go do it. You know? And they did and they were both successful. Vince, I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor (Bo) a chance because Taylor is a hard worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff and Windham had a great, great gimmick. He got over because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I’m proud of them both.”