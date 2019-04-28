Bray Wyatt Pokes Fun at His New WWE Merchandise

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE television on Monday Night Raw this past week with the first “Firefly Fun House” video segment, showing Wyatt’s new persona as a deranged children’s television host parodying the likes of Pee Wee Herman and Steve from Blues Clues. It wasn’t long until the WWE released new merchandise for Wyatt, a red t-shirt with the “Firefly Fun House” cartoon logo across the front. Wyatt didn’t seemed too enthused by the design and put out one of his owen — a plain black t-shirt.

“New shirt design!!” Wyatt jokingly wrote.

Based on the replies, Wyatt’s fans seem to prefer his version.

“100x better than what the [WWE Shop] produced for ya…” one fan wrote.

“Lmao I’ll take 20!” wrote another.

An excellent interplay between color and design… pic.twitter.com/BTbKwrg34d — Bill Simpson (@WSimpsonWrites) April 28, 2019

Jason Baker, the director of the “Firefly Fun House” segments, gave fans some insight into Wyatt’s creative process when he appeared on the “Wrestling Reality” podcast this week.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

Baker also noted that a new segment would air on WWE television this week. Wyatt has yet to be assigned to a new roster following the Superstar Shake-up, as the first video segment aired on both Raw and SmackDown this past week.

