Bray Wyatt Teases Bringing a Monster Truck to WrestleMania 36

Ever since Bray Wyatt debuted his Fiend persona at SummerSlam, fans have been wondering what the reigning WWE Universal Champion will have in store once WrestleMania 36 roles around in April. So far his entrances have consisted of eerie lighting, a lantern fashioned to look like his own severed head and a new remix of his “Broken Out in Love” entrance song. Wyatt stays mostly in character on social media and usually doesn’t give away those kind of details, but on Sunday he posted a call to action for people in the Tampa area.

“Attention: Is there anyone in the Tampa area that can help me turn my Cadillac into a monster truck for Mania??” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Admittedly, the idea of Wyatt riding down to the ring on a Fiend-themed monster truck sounds pretty awesome.

Back in mid-January Wyatt dropped a somewhat out-of-character post about his character revival.

“They ruined you. He is boring. I hate his matches,” Wyatt wrote. “My life is art. My art’s successes and my loved ones are the only exit I have from my mental health. You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to. With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all time decline. Be better…. it could save a life. They saved mine.”

Jason Baker of Tom Savini Studios discussed Wyatt’s creative process with the Firefly Funhouse in an interview back in April 2019.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”