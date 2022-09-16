Bray Wyatt Reportedly Talking With WWE About a Return

The Eater of Worlds could be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has spoke with WWE about a potential return to the company. Meltzer added that talks between the two "had stalled" for a moment, but emphasized that it "was said not to be a dead issue." WWE is far from the only promotion that has sought out Wyatt's services, as the enigmatic superstar received interest from both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, but never progressed into serious negotiations due to Wyatt's extremely high asking price.

While a majority of WWE's mass released talent have ventured to pastures new, Wyatt has held out from stepping back in the ring. Wyatt was released on July 31st, 2021 and has not been seen inside a professional wrestling ring since his infamous WWE WrestleMania 37 match against Randy Orton in April 2021.

The recent surge of WWE returns under Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is a positive indication that Wyatt could be among the many that The Game is looking to bring back.

"One of the most, I mean this in the best way possible, crazy creative people I've ever been around," Levesque said in a recent interview about Wyatt. "Mind, just never stops thinking of creativity, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. Without the harness and somebody to point the tornado, it's all over the place. He's a victim of his own mind and his creative and it's everywhere, but I loved working with him.

"I loved working with him, even just being a small part as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character and moment and helping to harness his...I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, some crazy place, but they are wonderfully crazy. You just have to be able to, at some point, 'Just stop thinking and let's do this,' because five minutes later he'll be like, 'never mind, I got this crazy idea,' and he's off on something else. He's a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind, as long as you can harness him, it's an amazing thing. Harnessing him takes a lot of work."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Bray Wyatt's professional wrestling future.