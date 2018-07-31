Scotty 2 Hotty Says Goodbye to Brian Christopher Lawler

The death of Brian Lawler shook the wrestling world over the weekend as social media flooded with heartfelt messages for the fallen WWE Superstar. However, his most closely associated in-ring comrade, Scotty 2 Hotty just his offered his own sincere message.

Along with Rikishi, Scotty 2 Hotty (real name Scott Garland) and Lawer made up the group “Too Cool.” Rikishi made a warm Instagram post on Monday and on Tuesday Garland followed suit.

“This is from the last time that the three of us were in the ring together. Brian and I were different people outside of the ring. We never traveled together, never roomed together, and never really hung out together. But, EVERY single time that we went through that curtain, we made magic together. Magic that will never be replaced. We were TOO COOL. I will miss ya BC,” he wrote.

As Grandmaster Sexay, Lawler joined up with the Garland to form a hip-hop inspired heel tag-team. But in 1999 Rikishi joined the group and they soon became fan favorites. The group disbanded in 2001 after Rikishi went on as a solo star and Lawler was released by the company. In 2014, the trio reunited for an Old School Raw where they defeated 3MB. Garland and Lawler appeared at NXT Arrival later that year where they lost to the Ascension.

Here’s Rikishi’s post on fallen Too Cool brother:

“My uce@therealgrandmastersexay our last dance together…. Brian’s living spirit was always his passion for adventure and love for the wrestling business!! What I will carry with me most is the Grandmasta’s infectious smile and wicked laugh but most of all is his passion to entertain each & every person he ever came in contact with.My condolences and respect goes out to King @realjerrylawler brother Kevin Lawler and the entire family. I’m sry for our loss 🙏🏾,” he wrote.

After a July DUI arrest, Lawler was detained in a Memphis jail. On July 28, he attempted to hang himself and authorities found him in critical condition. He was rushed to the hospital but was put on life support until his family arrived. On Sunday, July 29, Lawler was pronounced dead at 46.

WWE released the following statement on his tragic death:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”