Photos: Brie Bella Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

The clock is ticking down to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcoming baby number two to the family. Of late, the family has had some trying times with Bryan having to enter lockdown due to the coronavirus, being away from his wife and daughter. However, Brie has been able to share pregnancy this time around with her sister Nikki Bella, who is also pregnant. The two sisters have due dates within two weeks of each other. Nikki even posted a special video during WrestleMania weekend showing off her old wrestling ring gear while also showing off the baby bump.

Brie, ever the business woman, showed off her growing bump on Saturday while promoting her clothing line, Birdiebee. Check out the photos below.

Of course, both Bella Twins were supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend this year. However, with the festivities in Tampa having to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame has been postponed to a later date.

Hopefully, the Bellas will get their moment to shine later this year at some point with a Hall of Fame ceremony. During an interview in February the two joked that they thought they were in trouble when they got the Hall of Fame phone call.

“We did, we thought we were in trouble,” Brie said. “And then we called Vince back together, and when he told us we were just shocked. “Wait, what?! This year?!” And then right after, we were overwhelmed with such gratitude.”

Earlier this week, Brie and her sister Nikki responded to all of the furloughs and releases that recently hit WWE.

“My heart is filled with so much sadness today. Sending so many prayers to all who have been effected. WWE is one big family, you never want to see a member go,” Brie wrote online.

“Today has been a sad and tough day so far for the whole WWE family. Please send a lot of love and light our way. We all need it,” Nikki added.