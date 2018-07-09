Why Brock Lesnar Will Fight in UFC Sooner Than You Think

Given Saturday’s post-fight theatrics and Dana White’s proclamation, it’s clear we’ll get Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier in a UFC cage. However, when that fight will actually happen is far more complicated.

Not only does Lesnar have to finish out his WWE obligations, but for him to compete in UFC, he’ll have to enter the USADA testing pool for six months thanks to an old suspension. This means that Lesnar wouldn’t be eligible to fight until 2019 — unless he was using a different name in the USDA records.

Which is exactly what he’s doing.

“Had a source tell me that Lesnar will be on the UFC show tonight, has entered the USADA pool and is hidden. I guess we’ll find out tonight. I reached out to people within WWE and UFC for answers, but they’re both running shows, so I’ll not get word until after it happens anyway,” wrote Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Lesnar’s secret testing methods were echoed by Bleacher Report’s Jeremy Botter who went on to claim Lesnar and Cormier will take place at UFC 30—a November 3 event in Madison Square Garden.

“Brock Lesnar will fight the winner of tonight’s main event in November at Madison Square Garden for the UFC heavyweight championship, multiple sources confirm.”

Botter went on to report that the winner of Lesnar/Cormier will meet Jon Jones at some point in 2019.

But before any of that happens, Lesar will have to fulfill his duties at WWE’s Universal Champion. The current belief is that Lesnar has one match left on his contract — and that will happen at SummerSlam.

Given his UFC ambitions, it seems like a guarantee Lesnar will leave Brooklyn without the Universal Championship. Right now it looks like WWE is angling towards another bout with Roman Reigns but they’ve left room for Bobby Lashley to take that spot as well. However, regardless of who Lesnar meets, Braun Strowman and his Money in the Bank contract will be looming backstage.

Regardless of what happens, Lesnar’s explosive cameo at UFC 226 this was a massive moment for all parties. UFC gets a blockbuster match. Lesnar gets paid. And a WWE Superstar will get a career-defining win over the most destructive force in all of combat sports.

