Update on WWE’s Plans for Brock Lesnar in 2018

We all assumed that SummerSlam was the last time we’d see Brock Lesnar grace a WWE ring in 2018. However, his surprise cameo at Hell in a Cell has us all asking when we’ll see him again.

And we may have that answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar is scheduled to work WWE’s November 2 show in Saudi Arabia. Who is opponent will remain a mystery, but given his action at Hell in Cell, it’s hard to imagine Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman not being involved.

Per The Observer’s report, Sunday’s Universal Championship match was always destined for a non-finish. Adding Lesnar to fray has been in the works for a few weeks, but not actually decided on until the last minute.

This story is developing…