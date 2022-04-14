Brock Lesnar Advertised for WWE SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. And despite being initially advertised for WrestleMania Backlash next month in Rhode Island, he has since been scrubbed from the show. However, when WWE announced tickets going on sale for SummerSlam in Nashville (set for July 30), Lesnar was heavily featured on the poster alongside Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. “The Beast” was even shown a second time under the logo, about to deliver an F5 on Kevin Owens.

It’s possible that WWE made these posters before knowing Lesnar’s status (he’s also on the Money in the Bank poster, which is set for July 2 in Las Vegas), but having him so prominently featured a week before tickets go on sale should be a good indicator that he’ll be there. Lesnar considered himself retired from wrestling following WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and didn’t return to the company until last year’s SummerSlam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Had my first wrestling match in a garage in front of no people, and 20 years later I’m WWE universal champion of the world, wrestling in front of no people,” Lesnar told the New York Post in March. “So I came full circle. I had 20 years as an athlete, as an entertainer, and I was OK with it. The pandemic hits, and my contract was up, and so in my mind, I was retired and just settling into it. I grew my beard out, grew my hair out. This wasn’t some master plan. I just kind of went off the map and was OK with it.”

In a separate interview with Pat McAfee, Lesnar explained that he’ll keep wrestling as long as the money is good. He added, “I’m having a great time… I’m more relaxed. I have 20 years in and I’m having fun. I don’t give a s— if I f— up. I don’t have to do this. I’ve been really wise. I’m doing it because I want to. I’m not gloating. I’ve just been good with my money. I was almost bankrupt (during) my first run. I just signed a big deal with Vince [McMahon], a big deal, back 20 years ago. A lot of guaranteed money. Six months later I’m like, ‘Yeah, go screw yourself Vince.’ He was a little chapped. I had to do that. He understood that. I had to leave and go out. If I didn’t leave, I wouldn’t have been in the UFC and all that stuff. I made my own and paved my own road. (I) came back and established that this is what I want and this is how I’m going to do it and I’m very fortunate. I’m having a good time and I want to portray and show a different side.”