Brock Lesnar on How Much Longer He’ll Keep Wrestling, If He Cares About the WWE Hall of Fame

Brock Lesnar sat down with Pat McAfee this week for an incredibly rare interview and gave a number of comments regarding his pro wrestling career. The 44-year-old has held world championship gold in WWE nine times for a combined 1,468 days and his impeccable resume makes him an instant first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. But “The Beast” admitted he doesn’t care much about that, nor is he concerned about the legacy he’s leaving behind in the pro wrestling business, something he’s been a part of on and off since 2000.

“I don’t really care or give a s— I’m serious, I don’t, like I don’t give a f— if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff,” Lesnar said. “That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…this is a business about making money.”

He also talked about how much longer he feels like wrestling. Lesnar has been operating on a lucrative part-time schedule since his return in 2012 and signed a new deal with the company last year prior to his arrival at SummerSlam.

“As long as those dolla’ bills keep coming in,” Lesnar said when McAfee asked about his future. He also talked about how he still enjoys performing and how much fun he’s had with this current run.

“I’m having a great time… I’m more relaxed. I have 20 years in and I’m having fun. I don’t give a s— if I f— up. I don’t have to do this. I’ve been really wise. I’m doing it because I want to. I’m not gloating. I’ve just been good with my money. I was almost bankrupt (during) my first run. I just signed a big deal with Vince [McMahon], a big deal, back 20 years ago. A lot of guaranteed money. Six months later I’m like, ‘Yeah, go screw yourself Vince.’ He was a little chapped. I had to do that. He understood that. I had to leave and go out,” Lesnar explained. “If I didn’t leave, I wouldn’t have been in the UFC and all that stuff. I made my own and paved my own road. (I) came back and established that this is what I want and this is how I’m going to do it and I’m very fortunate. I’m having a good time and I want to portray and show a different side.”

Lesnar will take part in the WWE Championship match this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber. If he wins, he’ll face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in April.