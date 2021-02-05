Butch Reed: WWE and AEW Stars React To Wrestling Legend's Death

By Ryan Droste

The wrestling world suffered a tragic loss on Friday as the legendary Butch Reed passed away at the age of 66. Reed was a major star in the 1980s, having memorable matches with Ric Flair for the NWA World Championship. Reed was one of the top stars for Mid South Wrestling alongside the Junkyard Dog. Reed headlined multiple shows at the Louisiana Superdome with Mid South in his heyday during the early and mid 1980s.

After a stint with the AWA, Reed had a brief run with WWE as "The Natural Butch Reed" where he bleached his hair blond. He was considered as a potential Intercontinental Champion at one point. He followed up his time in WWE with a memorable run in WCW where he was half of the tag team Doom alongside Ron Simmons. The duo held the WCW Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

Reed had recently suffered two heart attacks. Stars from across the industry, past and present, posted their memories of Reed on social media on Friday in reacting to his death.

