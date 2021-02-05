Butch Reed: WWE and AEW Stars React To Wrestling Legend's Death

The wrestling world suffered a tragic loss on Friday as the legendary Butch Reed passed away at the age of 66. Reed was a major star in the 1980s, having memorable matches with Ric Flair for the NWA World Championship. Reed was one of the top stars for Mid South Wrestling alongside the Junkyard Dog. Reed headlined multiple shows at the Louisiana Superdome with Mid South in his heyday during the early and mid 1980s.

After a stint with the AWA, Reed had a brief run with WWE as "The Natural Butch Reed" where he bleached his hair blond. He was considered as a potential Intercontinental Champion at one point. He followed up his time in WWE with a memorable run in WCW where he was half of the tag team Doom alongside Ron Simmons. The duo held the WCW Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

Reed had recently suffered two heart attacks. Stars from across the industry, past and present, posted their memories of Reed on social media on Friday in reacting to his death.

Sad to learn of the passing of Legend Butch Reed. Was prototype Athlete had it all,work skills, promo,body,charisma. One one great man out side ring. RIPButch — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) February 5, 2021

Sorry to hear that Butch Reed passed. He was a big, strong & very rugged dude between the ropes. I never had the chance to know him but I was a fan of his work for years. #RIPButchReed https://t.co/hlTXHA0CKf — taz (@OfficialTAZ) February 5, 2021

Everyone here at the CAC family is deeply saddened hearing the news that the legendary Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans the world over. Thank you for the memories Mr Reed R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/u2E7TNcg0k — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 5, 2021

I’m bothered by this news. I really liked Butch always laughing and cutting up. When I seen him last time was in New York a couple years ago. Prayers for family and friends. Wow folks cherish those you care about. This life is fragile. Cherish each moment. pic.twitter.com/pyAdOOQsu4 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) February 5, 2021

All Elite Wrestling joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of Butch Reed. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rxWfC6e9A8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2021

Butch Reed was like a big brother to me and @BookerT5x. We always had the best time whenever we saw each other and my fondest memory is when me, Booker, and Butch had a six man tag match. It was like a dream come true. RIP Hacksaw & my condolences to his family.#ButchReed #WCW pic.twitter.com/DVrSk4nkma — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) February 5, 2021

We're saddened by the loss of "Hacksaw" Butch Reed, age 66. Reed was a former world tag team champion who left his mark in rings throughout the WWF, WCW, Mid-South Wrestling, and countless other places. PWI sends our collective condolences to Reed's many fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fQzl5Hsv5V — PWI (@OfficialPWI) February 5, 2021

I never met Butch Reed, so my take on him is from when I was kid & a fan. I can’t say I was a “fan” of Butch Reed’s back then. He was a heel after all, at a time when if you were good at you job people didn’t like you. He had a credibility though, that you had to respect. #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 5, 2021