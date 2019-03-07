Captain Marvel's Brie Larson and NXT's Tegan Nox Team Up For Virtual Workout Video

✖

Those who have watched Tegan Nox battle in the ring know that the NXT star is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, as she's debuted several different Captain Marvel themed ring gears over the years. That's why she was overjoyed at the chance to get to do a virtual workout with the Captain herself Brie Larson for Larson's YouTube channel, where they not only showcased a full workout but also talked about their backgrounds and of course, Captain Marvel, and you can check out the full video below.

During the workout, Larson asked Nox about her first action figure, which actually features Nox in one of her Captain Marvel gears. Nox asked Larson about what it felt like putting on the suit, and Larson had nothing but great things to say about Nox's Cap-themed ring gear.

They even talked about Larson incorporating some Judo and wrestling moves into her combat style in the film, as well as fan interaction stories, how Captain Marvel helped Nox come out to her family, and more.

Larson shared the video on Twitter with the caption "Playing Carol Danvers is an honor for so many reasons, and today’s video with @TeganNoxWWE_ is another example of that. See a preview of the full workout and conversation on YouTube".

Nox also shared a bit on Twitter, saying "Explaining in the WWE Comeback Documentary how much Captain Marvel & Brie herself, helped me through the darkest times in my life was one thing, but being able to sit & chat with @brielarson to tell her directly was insane & so special...life can be really cool!"

"Did you workout with us? Big thank you to Tegan Nox and WWE for making this fun collab happen! Feeling so grateful to be building something that means so many things to so many people. If you have any workouts you’d like me to try next, comment below. As always, like and subscribe if you want, but you don’t have to. 🥰 (P.S. I may be gearing up to start a certain workout routine again soon 👀)"

It was wonderful seeing Nox get to meet Larson, and we can't wait to see Nox head back into the ring when she's fully recovered. Hopefully, she'll have some new Cap gear to go along with the special occasion too.

