NXT's Tegan Nox Gives Injury Update

NXT fans were sad to see Tegan Nox go down with an Achilles injury last year, which didn't occur during a match but instead during training. Nox was written off television after a segment with Candice LeRae where LeRae shoved a large cart into her leg and foot over and over again, and she's been working her way back to the ring ever since. We got an update on her progress on today's episode of The Bump, and the news is good on all fronts. She said she is now off crutches and is ahead of schedule, which she partly credits from having to go through this process several times.

"I mean that was kind of an 'aww sugar moment' you know, but recovery is going very very well," Nox said. "I'm way ahead of where I should be which is good. I think it's helped that I've gone through this three times now."

After watching the clip of the attack from LeRae, Nox joked "I'm such an ugly crier good Lord!"

Nox was in the middle of a great run when the injury occurred, as she had already given NXT Champion Io Shirai everything she could handle in a match and had also teamed up with Shozi Blackheart to take on Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women's Tag Team Championships. It seemed like NXT was building her up for more title contention, but the injury put a halt to that momentum.

The good news is that she can hit the ground running when she returns by taking on The Way's LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and hopefully we can see her return to the title picture soon after.

Here is what's on deck for tonight's NXT.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs Aliyah and Jessi Kamea (Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic)

Wes Lee and Nash Carter (MSK) vs Drake Maverick and Killian Dain (Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic)

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs Zack Gibson and James Drake (Grizzled Young Veterans) (Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic)

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly vs NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

