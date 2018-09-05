Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch Championship Match Officially Announced

We officially have another championship match confirmed for WWE Hell In A Cell in just under two week’s time.

Charlotte Flair officially accepted Becky Lynch‘s challenge for a match at the event during an interview segment this week on SmackDown Live. The match was widely expected but not officially announced until Tuesday night.

During last week’s show, Lynch attacked Flair at the end of the show from behind, much to the fan’s delight. The newly invigorated Lynch wasted no time in beating down her former friend and followed that up with some tough words on the mic and noting she would be taking her belt back at Hell In A Cell.

This week, a backstage interview segment was held with both women in different locations. Flair tried to defend herself and her entry into the SummerSlam match where she won the title. She asked Lynch what she wanted her to do instead of taking the chance that she was given.

Lynch again alleged that Flair is a glory hound and belittled her for stealing her attention. She mentioned being in Lynch’s shadow, of which Flair said that she would know more than anyone about what it is like being in someone’s shadow (her father, Ric). Flair told Becky that she is going to get what she asked for as the challenge for a championship match has been accepted.

Lynch closed the interview by mentioning she is done playing games and will be winning the match at Hell In A Cell. Flair sarcastically asked her about what she is going to do when she beats her again. Lynch just laughed as the segment closed.

The feud has been interesting to watch develop, with Lynch portrayed strongly as the heel in the story despite the overwhelming cheers from the fans. Lynch’s character has been injected with new life and she has played the part perfectly, parlaying this into one of the best runs of her career that could culminate with a championship victory in 12 days.