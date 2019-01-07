Becky Lynch Catches Charlotte Flair Photoshopping Her Head on Britney Spears’ Body

Sometimes it can be hard to spot a photoshopped image. However, when you stick your head on a pop music icon’s body, people, or at least, Becky Lynch, will notice.

During one of their many Twitter spats, Lynch criticized Charlotte Flair for her silver spoon upbringing and shortcut to WWE prominence thanks to her father, Ric Flair. Charlotte retorted with a response that appeared to take the high road, but the image that accompanied her tweet was anything but genuine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Silver spoon? Yup. Legacy? You’re damn right. I had a head start. I’ve also ran with the weight of this legacy on my back. Figure out how to make yourselves better, as opposed to talking about how I got here. I’m not slowing down.

👸 pic.twitter.com/mdVf1UvpOD — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 7, 2019

With glee, Lynch produced the origin of Flair’s “body,” a photo of Britney Spears.

My god, she’s moved on to stealing other people’s bodies now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQ6eLT2Yjp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 7, 2019

We’ll guess that the photo is fan art sent to Flair by an admirer, but the use of Spears’ image is still worth a laugh.

Lynch and Flair, and sometimes Ronda Rousey, go at each other on Twitter on a daily basis. However, this is the first Britney Spears reference to the best of our knowledge. Lynch catching the failed photoshop means she wins today, and likely the next few Twitter benefits by default.