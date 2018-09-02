Chris Jericho Appears at All In, Attacks Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega got an opponent he wasn’t expecting on Saturday night at All In.

Omega wrestled Pentagon Jr. at the big show in Chicago, the biggest non-WWE wrestling show in the United States in many years. All In, which was co-promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, drew a sell-out crowd of 10,000 fans to the Sears Centre.

Omega was undoubtedly the biggest draw on the card and defeated Pentagon in their match. However, following his victory, the lights went out. When they came on, it appeared that there was nothing different. That’s because Jericho is a master of disguise.

All of the sudden, “Pentagon” had some renewed energy and started beating down Omega. Eventually, he pulled off the mask to reveal it was Chris Jericho himself. Jericho announced that he would see Omega on his Chris Jericho Cruise and left through the crowd.

Jericho’s outfit was amazing in that he looked just like the real Pentagon who had just lost to Omega. See below for yourself.

The Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise takes place at the end of October. They’ve been advertising a Young Bucks and Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll match for weeks.