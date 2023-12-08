Bryan Danielson Reveals Kenny Omega Was Approached for AEW's Continental Classic

AEW's version of NJPW's G1 Climax, the Continental Classic, has been underway for a number of weeks. When the tournament was first announced, fans began fantasy booking who they'd like to see in the blocks. The general consensus was that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega should be involved in the inaugural event, especially as a former G1 Climax winner.

Omega is instead involved in a program with Chris Jericho as The Golden Jets, they won the Young Bucks #1 contenders match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear. Since returning from his injuries last year ahead of AEW All Out, Omega has been part of very few singles matches. He uses them sparingly which at this stage in his career could be to prevent further injury, especially considering the amount of top talent in AEW currently recovering from injuries. "I'm getting to the age where I'll feel great, and then I'll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel, and then the next thing you know, I've got a broken hip," Omega said in an interview with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report. "I'm starting to get brittle like that. You can feel great one day, and then the next day, it's like, 'Wow, I don't know if I can do anything physical.' When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day, and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management."

Bryan Danielson, however, is in the Continental Classic. He recently returned from an orbital bone injury he suffered in a match against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada. Danielson has two wins in the tournament against Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston. The Continental Classic is a stacked tournament that features many of AEW's top stars, including Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland, Jay White, Jon Moxley, Danielson, Kingston, and more.

"I really wanted Kenny Omega in it and I don't know. People think I do a lot more than I do. I don't know what happened or why he's not in the tournament. I know it was at least brought up to him and I don't know if he didn't want to do it or I know that he and Chris Jericho are the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship," Danielson said in an interview with Mail Sport. "So maybe that's why. Sometimes, with American TV wrestling, you don't want to confuse stories, and maybe that's why. But I love the field that we have, [because] we have so many great, hard-hitting wrestlers. The matches have been really, really good so far in the Continental Classic."

Omega will face Ethan Page on AEW Collision this week in a pre-taped match from when they were in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.