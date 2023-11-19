AEW Full Gear: The Young Bucks Throw Tantrum After Loss to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

The drama within The Elite continues. Like all families, the faction that helped start All Elite Wrestling has gone through significant growing pains over the years. The once indestructible trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were first divided towards the end of their collective run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, falling on opposite sides of the Bullet Club civil war. These three, along with Hangman Page, would get on the same page come AEW's launch in 2019, but Hangman's personal woes would drive a further wedge between the four. Omega and the Bucks would come together to dominate AEW as The Elite throughout 2021, but the group went their separate ways when Omega was shelved with nagging injuries for nearly a year.

Come August 2022, Omega had returned, reuniting with the Bucks to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. Even after losing the titles in their second reign this past March, The Elite remained alongside one another in faction warfare with Blackpool Combat Club. After winning that feud, Omega turned his attention to his former manager Don Callis, a man that had also made enemies with Chris Jericho. This led to Omega and Jericho, two former rivals, teaming together, a move that rattled the Bucks.

Omega and Jericho Defeat the Young Bucks

Bad blood is brewing within The Elite.

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear in a hard-hitting, back and forth affair. Despite insisting that it would be a friendly competition, Matt and Nick Jackson did not take the loss lightly, throwing a temper tantrum at ringside. The brothers tore apart the barricade, threw objects at commentary, and repeatedly slammed chairs against the ring posts.

The Golden Jets win, & The Young Bucks are having a temper tantrum!



