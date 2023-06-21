Tony Khan Reacts to CM Punk's Return Promo on AEW Collision

CM Punk made his AEW TV return this past Saturday at AEW Collision, opening the show with a promo before winning a six-man tag match main event alongside FTR. Punk's promo resulted in a wide variety of reactions — some loved it, others saw it as the first step to his heel turn, some felt it didn't go far enough to address his recent backstage issues and (reportedly) some wrestlers within AEW found it hypocritical. Tony Khan was able to give his two cents on the promo while on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday.

"CM Punk spoke his mind in the opening segment, and it set up for a very compelling main event. We saw CM Punk prove in the ring that he's still got it," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "He went out there with FTR and they went nearly 30 minutes with Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White, three of the best. I believe the fans were so happy to see CM Punk back in wrestling, so happy to hear that he still has that sharp wit, and I believe the match itself delivered. It was a great main event. The fans are so happy to have CM Punk back in pro wrestling and in AEW."

The ratings for the Collision premiere were similar to a typical episode of AEW Dynamite despite taking place on a Saturday night. Punk is rumored to be on this week's Dynamite and will likely set up whatever he winds up doing this Sunday at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

As for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, AEW's EVPs who were involved in the backstage altercation with Punk last September following the All Out pay-per-view, the trio will reportedly not be present at this week's Dynamite. Omega has a high-profile match lined up for this Sunday, defending his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 17.

AEW Dynamite Card (June 21, 2023)

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

The Hardys vs. The Gunnts

Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe (Concession Stand Brawl)

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie Adam Cole Promo

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card (As of Now)