Chyna’s Mother Speaks About Her WWE Hall of Fame Induction

WWE announced in February that six members of D-Generation X will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. And after years of campaigning from her family members and fellow wrestlers, Chyna will finally receive her induction as part of the famous faction.

Chyna, real name Joan Laurer, died in 2016 at the age of 46 due to an accidental drug overdose. Her mother, Janet LaQue, will be at the induction ceremony in early April to receiver Chyna’s induction. In a new interview with PEOPLE this week, LaQue spoke about her daughter’s induction.

“I honestly didn’t think it was gonna happen this year. It was just so totally awesome because she is so deserving of this,” LaQue said. “I feel sad that it happened after her death, and she won’t be there to accept it herself, but hopefully she’ll be smiling down on me when I do for her.”

Chyna broke out in the WWF in 1997 as an original member of DX, alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Rick Rude. Over the next four years she was break down barries with intergender wrestling, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice, competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match and even becoming No. 1 contender for the WWF Championship.

“She went after it,” LaQue said. “She did what she needed to do to get there. I’m very, very proud of her, as my daughter, for having the intestinal fortitude to do that,” she continues. “Joanie was one of a kind, that she broke the barrier in not only the wrestling field but for women across the board.”

LaQue went on to say that she and Chyna had an estranged relationship up until the last three years of her life. She said after her death she grew to learn about Chyna’s loyal and passionate fanbase.

She concluded the interview by stating what she hopes Chyna’s fans remember about her career.

“I hope people remember the road she took, where no female had ever been before, and the guts that it took to do that, it’s phenomenal,” she said “I love her. I will always love her, and I hope to God that the day that she’s inducted and I can accept for her… that she will look down on me and say, ‘Mom, I’m happy for you to accept this for me.’ That’s what I hope.”

This year’s induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 6.