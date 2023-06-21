Major Update on CM Punk's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Plans

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is just around the corner. Professional wrestling's two biggest promotions are set to come together once again for a super show event that will feature multiple crossover matches, including Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay. While those two bouts are headlining Forbidden Door, there remains a couple of top names from both promotions that are currently without a scheduled segment. Among those is the recently returned CM Punk, who made his pro wrestling comeback this past weekend on the premiere episode of AEW Collision. Punk had been long rumored to be facing NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

According to reports, that match was once on the table but is no longer happening. As reported by Fightful Select, KENTA "expressed to NJPW and AEW that he isn't facing CM Punk" at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. There was no specific reason given as to why the match had been cancelled. When KENTA tweeted recently that the match against Punk "is never going to happen," that was him directly responding to the match being called off. NJPW confirmed to Fightful Select that Punk vs. KENTA was at one point planned for the show, and that Punk was "open to the match."

Fans have clamored for a Punk vs. KENTA match for over a decade. The former Hideo Itami is credited with inventing the Go 2 Sleep, the fireman's carry into a knee strike to the face finisher that Punk would eventually adopt during his WWE run. Punk would continue to call the move the Go To Sleep, just substituting the numeral "two" for the word instead.

There is no word on backup plans for Punk at Forbidden Door, if any. The Second City Saint has just returned to AEW and wrestled his first match in over nine months this past weekend. AEW may look to ease Punk back into the ring as he is coming off back-to-back injuries.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down this Sunday at 8 PM ET.

