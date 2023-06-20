Major Forbidden Door Segment Scheduled for AEW Dynamite

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is right around the corner, but the televised build to the crossover super show has been limited. This time last year, stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling occupied AEW broadcasts on a regular basis, attacking members of the AEW roster that they had their sights set on for Forbidden Door. This year, AEW has largely built to the event through pre-edited promo packages, highlighting each match-up with archived footage. AEW picked up the pace last week, welcoming NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. to AEW Dynamite to challenge AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy as well as featuring Will Ospreay in the main event segment, which saw the Aerial Assassin close the show by attacking upcoming opponent, IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega.

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door just five days away, the company is set to put a big spotlight on one of the show's biggest matches this week on AEW Dynamite. As announced on social media, Bryan Danielson will call out Kazuchika Okada on Wednesday's show. If Okada answers the challenge, this would be the first time these two have ever shared a ring together.

TOMORROW at

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, @bryandanielson will call out @rainmakerXokada live on TBS, ahead of the historic Okada vs Danielson Dream Match at #ForbiddenDoor on PPV THIS SUNDAY!



Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork at

8pm ET/ 7pm CT

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Msh8upd47b — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 20, 2023

Danielson vs. Okada is being built to as a "dream match." Both of these men have been championed as the greatest wrestler in the world at certain points of their respective careers, and only now are the stars aligning for the two to actually face off. Danielson was wrestling in WWE as Daniel Bryan during the height of Okada's run in NJPW. When the American Dragon made his way to AEW and freed himself up to wrestle across the globe, he was out with an injury just before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 went down. He was scheduled to wrestle Sabre Jr. at that event.

AEW Dynamite goes down on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on TBS.

