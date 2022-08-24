CM Punk Denies Reports of Backstage Drama in AEW

CM Punk spoke with Sports Illustrated this week ahead of tonight's AEW World Championship unification match and tried to shoot down all the backstage reports regarding backstage drama within AEW. After calling out Hangman Page at the start of last week's AEW Dynamite, reports that Punk had beef with Page over comments made leading up to Double or Nothing emerged, as well as sources telling Fightful Select that there was fear he might no-show Dynamite or even quit the company. Punk denied that sentiment, saying he feels 100% creatively fulfilled in All Elite Wrestling.

"You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors," Punk said. "But for AEW, I definitely think that's part of our audience. Twitter's not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed.

"If I addressed every rumor, I'd be here all day," he continued. "I love AEW. It's not a competition of who loves it more or who's the heart and soul, or who's this and who's that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that's professionally wrestle."

Punk went on to say, "It's one side of the story. My locker room is never closed. It's always open. Anybody who wants to DM [the Wrestling Observer's Dave] Meltzer some bulls— can come talk to me about it. It's not macho, stupid bulls—. I'm an adult. Come talk with me."

Within the hour of Punk's SI interview dropping, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that a mandatory talent meeting will take place today in Cleveland prior to tonight's Dynamite.

"The talent we've heard from expect it to address some of the rumors of unrest, contract inquiries, and personal issues, as well as those things being leaked," Sapp wrote, noting that AEW President Tony Khan will be present.

Stay tuned for more details on the situation as they become available. Check out the full lineup for tonight's Dynamite below:

Unification Match: AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Death Triangle vs. United Empire Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

Dr. Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

Daniel Garcia & Chris Jericho Proo

Ricky Starks Promo

