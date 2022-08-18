AEW: More Information on Why CM Punk Shot on Adam Page During AEW Dynamite

CM Punk opened this week's AEW Dynamite by calling out "Hangman" Adam Page for comments he had recently made. Punk tried to challenge him to an impromptu title match and called him a coward before moving on to his next opponent, Jon Moxley. Page never responded and it was then reported via Dave Meltzer that Punk's callout wasn't planned for the show. More details have since emerged via Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, and they're not flattering toward Punk.

Sapp wrote on Fightful Select Punk took issue with some "promo material" (there's speculation that it was Page bringing up the Colt Cabana situation) leading up to the AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing in May, to the point where he met with AEW officials about it. Punk, according to sources within the locker room, apparently thought Page "went into business for himself" and that Punk used this week's promo as a "receipt."

"Sources familiar with the situation claim that CM Punk has often verbally expressed his displeasure, including recently so blatantly that they thought he might end up quitting the company," Sapp wrote. "Those close to him said that he might have almost decided to stay home instead of coming to the August 17 Dynamite, but don't think he would have quit. We haven't been given any indication that he plans on leaving AEW, but one veteran said they have heard of 'threats being levied.'"

The report also mentioned that there's plenty of mystery surrounding why Punk vs. Moxley to unify the AEW World Championships was pushed up to next week's Dynamite. Sapp also noted that Punk has often voiced his unhappiness to the point where some believe he might consider staying from this week's episode or even quitting the company.

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select