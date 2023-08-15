CM Punk Reportedly Confronts Jack Perry Over Dangerous Spot Before AEW Collision Earlier This Summer

The water has been slightly choppy at AEW Collision. Since premiering on TNT in June, AEW Collision has been built around the recently returned CM Punk, as the premiere episode was home to his AEW comeback. In the weeks since, Punk has taken it upon himself to be the AEW Collision flag-bearer, regularly promoting the weekly show on his social media and giving props to the talent that have been involved with the broadcasts. On the surface, everything seemed to be smooth sailing with AEW Collision, but recent reports have indicated that there have been a number of backstage issues that the new show has encountered throughout the summer.

CM Punk Confronted Jack Perry During Early AEW Collision

(Photo: AEW)

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk confronted Jack Perry before a past episode of AEW Collision. Their confrontation stemmed from the former Jungle Boy wanting to use real glass for a backstage segment that was being pre-taped during AEW's recent stretch of shows in Canada. In the past, AEW has used breakaway glass, also known as sugar glass, for segments that have involved it. There is no word on what Perry's backstage segment in question was going to be.

Punk's side of the story believes that Perry pushed for real glass so "he didn't need to come to work the next week." There was no specification on whether this was because the segment was dangerous or if Perry was fulfilling an obligation ahead of time and would therefore not be needed the next week. Perry's push for real glass was "going against production [and] doctors." Punk was reportedly asked to step in, to which he was said to have told Perry that "they don't do that on Saturdays" and if he had a problem with it, he could "stay on Wednesdays." It's worth noting that AEW Collision has put an emphasis on the in-ring action and athletic side of wrestling while AEW Dynamite still has the occasional weapons-based match.

Rumblings of this confrontation eventually circulated to the AEW locker room. While many internally labelled it as an argument, Punk's side of the story believes "Perry was throwing a temper tantrum over the spot not being cleared and people trying to prevent it."

Fightful Select reached out to Jack Perry for comment but did not hear back.

All AEW Collision Backstage Incidents So Far

The CM Punk and Jack Perry story is the latest in a growing list of AEW Collision backstage incidents. There have been no physical altercations during the Saturday show, but there have been a number of verbal situations that have unfolded over the summer months that have now surfaced.

CM Punk confronts Ryan Nemeth over a tweet

Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Hangman Page sent home

CM Punk confronts Jack Perry over a dangerous spot

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the AEW Collision backstage situation.