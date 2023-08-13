Watch: CM Punk Calls Out Hangman Page After AEW Collision

CM Punk and FTR were unsuccessful in beating The House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships on this week's AEW Collision. Punk was removed from the equation late in the match when Samoa Joe attacked him from the crowd, dragging him over the guardrail and choking him out while screaming over Punk's lack of response to his challenge for a match at All In. After the show went off the air, Punk decided to interact with the crowd and spotted a sign that read "Carolina is Hangman Country." That seemed to set Punk off.

"Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why they call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys. You got everybody in AEW saying, 'I'm the heart, I'm the soul, I'm the spirit.' Well, that's objective [subjective], what's a fact is the people who say that certainly aren't the chin of AEW because the lights go out faster than...what? GTS, Go To Sleep, I don't know what I'm trying to do," Punk said, clearly losing his train of thought. "I got rocked too. I told the House of Black, 'no chops,' and they chopped me, so I'm very mad."

CM Punk buried Hangman Page in a post show interview after #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/R1nQ01JQBL — Jase (@itsmejase_) August 13, 2023

CM Punk & Hangman Page's Backstage Beef

Punk's backstage drama with Page is well-documented as he felt the former AEW World Champion was one of the people trying to spread lies that he tried to force Tony Khan to fire Colt Cabana. This led to Punk publicly calling out Page in an unscripted promo last year on AEW Dynamite upon his return from a foot injury. Punk's infamous press conference rant after last year's All Out pay-per-view also included quite a few harsh insults directed at Page, leading to the locker room "Brawl Out" incident that resulted in multiple suspensions.

"The first thing I said to Tony when I sat down with him and spoke to him after it was, 'Man, I'm really sorry I put you in that position,'" Punk told ESPN ahead of his return to AEW TV earlier this summer. "I apologize for the scrum."

"But when you've watched that scrum, you're looking at a very, very frustrated guy who had told people. That's not the first time he heard all that. It's not the first time lawyers were told all that," Punk continued. "I was just looking for something to be done and nothing got done. So, if you want something done right, you got to do it yourself. I just didn't approach it in the right manner, but tension was high. I was very, very pissed. I pretty much knew that I had just injured myself again. I was hurt, and I was disappointed. It's very easy for me to say I regret that and I handled it the wrong way, 100%."

