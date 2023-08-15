CM Punk Reportedly Apologizes to Hangman Page For AEW Collision Dark Promo

The proverbial AEW pot is stirring once again. This past Saturday after AEW Collision went off the air, CM Punk took an unscripted shot at Hangman Page, joking that the former AEW World Champion's action figures don't sell well. Shortly after, a flurry of reports surfaced that indicated that a number of AEW talent, Hangman among them, were brought to Greensboro for AEW Collision but were sent home before they could fulfill their obligations at the arena. No reasons were given other than a situation involving Ryan Nemeth. Punk reportedly confronted Nemeth over a tweet he had posted during Punk's comeback promo.

CM Punk Reportedly Apologizes to Hangman Page

According to Voices of Wrestling, CM Punk reportedly sent an apology text to Hangman Page for the dark promo after AEW Collision. There is no word on whether Punk was responsible for sending Hangman home from AEW Collision as well. Some believe that Hangman being sent home was a call by AEW management in response to Punk's confrontation with Ryan Nemeth.

Is AEW Collision a Ticking Time Bomb?

While tensions have not hit that AEW All Out 2022 fever pitch, many of AEW's internal issues remain unresolved.

CM Punk and The Elite have been in the same building just once since Punk returned to the company in June, which only happened because both parties had matches at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Reports of that pay-per-view's backstage environment indicated that there were two separate locker rooms to ensure that Punk and The Elite would not cross paths whatsoever.

That said, recent reports indicate that Punk has issues with more than just Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. His disdain for Hangman was well documented in the AEW All Out 2022 press conference, but his willingness to apologize points to the two being on better terms. Beyond Ryan Nemeth, it has also been reported that Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels were also brought to previous AEW Collision tapings but were sent home before they could fulfill their obligations. Daniels is AEW's Head of Talent Relations.

All eyes will be on the August 23rd AEW tapings. AEW will be running a live edition of AEW Dynamite and taping that weekend's AEW Collision immediately after. This will be the first time since Forbidden Door that Omega, the Bucks and Punk will be in the same building at the same time. These tapings also represent the go-home shows for AEW ALL IN: London, AEW's biggest show of all time.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this developing story.