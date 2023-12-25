CM Punk and The Elite's AEW Backstage Fight: Chris Jericho Reveals He Hasn't Signed An NDA

Over one year later, AEW All Out 2022 continues to be a hot topic of wrestling conversation. Following a heated press conference that saw CM Punk put his former employer on blast, particularly throwing shade at AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, the trio collectively known as The Elite confronted Punk and trainer Ace Steel about his words in his locker room. This led to a legitimate fight breaking out and subsequent suspensions dished out across the board. Whispers of what transpired made its way to various reports throughout the rest of 2022, but none of the parties involved in the physical altercation itself actually spoke on the record about it. That's because everyone involved signed lifetime non-disclosure agreements, meaning Punk, Steel, Omega and the Bucks are barred from ever discussing the situation publicly.

That said, there were numerous witnesses to the events, and while many of them are suspected to have also signed NDAs, one top star revealed he has put no pen to any such paper.

Chris Jericho Has Not Signed an AEW All Out NDA

Judas was in Chris Jericho's mind on Christmas Eve.

Taking to Twitter, Jericho responded to words from CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer, Stephen P. New, that Steel's wife was the only person "not subject to an NDA and not subject to confidentiality provisions" following the AEW All Out 2022 locker room fight.

"I didn't sign one....," Jericho wrote.

New followed up by telling Jericho that those provisions are in fact in Jericho's employee handbook "unless [he has] a special one."

This led to a lengthy response from Jericho where he accused New of making "blanket statements about [his] buddies," referring to Punk and Steel, and teased that he witnessed the entire AEW All Out fight.

"Hey Stephen P. New – I don't adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for AEW. I've also never signed an NDA in my life ….ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies," Jericho wrote. "Because I saw EVERYTHING that night…including how Lucy (and her husband and best buddy) acted and what really went down…and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time..I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren't there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark a-- up. Because what really went down was disgusting."

Jericho reportedly had a face-to-face confrontation with Punk after the fight where he called him a "cancer" and a "detriment" to AEW. Punk was fired from AEW this past September following another backstage fight and has since returned to WWE.