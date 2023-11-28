Report: Bryan Danielson Partially Responsible For CM Punk's AEW Firing

CM Punk's AEW days are completely in the rear view. The self-proclaimed "real world champion" was fired from the company following a backstage incident at AEW ALL IN: London that had AEW President Tony Khan "fearing for [his] safety." The decision to let Punk go was seemingly a last straw situation, as the Second City Saint had been involved in a number of controversial backstage incidents leading up to his pink slip. Punk's exit from AEW did not ultimately lead to another seven-year sabbatical from wrestling as a whole, as he made his return to WWE this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series.

Bryan Danielson's Role in CM Punk's AEW Firing Revealed

(Photo: AEW)

The American Dragon was partially responsible for sending the Second City Saint home.

As reported by Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson was a key decision-maker on the disciplinary committee that ultimately decided to fire CM Punk. Danielson was described as an "appropriate moral compass who exemplifies objectivity" and an "effective face" of the disciplinary committee.

Danielson reportedly spoke to the AEW roster following what he described as a particularly hard decision in regards to firing Punk. He made note of the positives that Punk brought to AEW and referenced his longtime friendship with his former Ring of Honor colleague. Despite the pros, Danielson noted that firing Punk was a decision that had to be made.

This report adds clarity to Danielson's recent cryptic tweet following Punk's return to WWE.

"My dad always told me, 'The right thing is often the hardest thing to do. It won't always make the most money. It won't always be the most popular. But it's still the right thing. #AEW,'" Danielson wrote on November 27th.

Fightful adds that Danielson spoke that quote when he addressed the AEW locker room after Punk was terminated. Punk is said to be "aware by now" that Danielson was involved in the disciplinary committee that ultimately decided to fire him.

Punk is now a member of the WWE roster where he will reportedly compete for WWE Monday Night Raw most regularly moving forward. Moving forward is something Punk is looking to do regarding his AEW history, as current rumblings indicate that he is focused on what awaits him in WWE rather than addressing past controversies with his former employer.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on CM Punk's WWE future.