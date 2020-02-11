Cody Rhodes Says AEW’s Next Championship Will Be Completely Different

As AEW gears up for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Feb 29., executive vice president Cody Rhodes sat down with Wrestling Observer Radio this week to discuss what the company has in store for the future. One of the most debated topics among fans lately has been the absence of a second singles championship like WWE’s Intercontinental Championship or the famous NWA Television Championship. Rhodes said that a new title is coming, but it won’t be considered a “midcard” championship and will be completely different compared to what other promotions are doing.

“… It’s an idea obviously that’s on the table, but what do you do first? Do you do a Women’s Tag title first? Or do you do a title that’s not unlike the Television title? These are real questions and I think we have an idea that’s different than anything that’s been done,” Rhodes said. “And I would just hope that everybody remains patient and they’re kind of yearning or they lust for that type of belt or championship.”

“If I was to say ‘there’s a midcard title coming to AEW’ Nick Jackson would Superkick my skull clean off my head because we’re moving slow and it’s something that the EVP’s have to agree on. But there’s a really great idea in gestation. It would make all the sense in the world,” he added.

Rhodes hinted that the title would be introduced when WarnerMedia unveils AEW’s second show. The media company announced back on Jan. 15 that it had signed an extension with AEW that would keep Dynamite of TNT up through (at least) 2023 and would create a second show for the promotion.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release at the time. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

Rhodes said that unlike what’s been reported, the show will not just be AEW Dark moving from YouTube to television.