Cody Rhodes Calls The Rock a "Whiny B-tch" in NSFW WWE Raw Promo

On WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock's segment on last week's WWE SmackDown. Rhodes will team with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Rock and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania 40. If The Bloodline win that match, the second night where Reigns defends the title against Rhodes in a rematch, will be "Bloodline Rules." Rhodes has a bit of a different look on his face when he heads to the ring, and as opposed to tears, he spits fire at Rock.

Rhodes starts his promo by naming some of the greatest heels in WWE history but nowhere does he mention Rock. That's because he doesn't think he's a heel at all. "I don't think you're a heel I think you're an a--hole." He doesn't want Rock to get upset about that and asks Rock if he's been crying behind the scenes the whole time as fans begin chanting other things unrelated to him. Refers to Rock as a "whiny b-tch."

He then addresses the mother portion of Rock's song from SmackDown where Rock stated that he would deliver his bloody belt to Rhodes' mom following his loss to Reigns on night two. He notes that he knows Rock's mom and thinks she's a wonderful lady. He talks about how she helped him chop Kevin Owens in a dark match one time. But Rhodes mom? She's not scared of anything.

"This is the same woman that stood out of her seat at a Willie Nelson and beat an undercover cop. She ain't afraid of you, Rock."

He ended it by stating that he thinks Rock is just Reign's side chick at WrestleMania. Then the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman comes out and tells Rhodes that the ideals they share are far greater than their conflicts. Heyman offers an apology for what he did a few weeks ago. Rhodes didn't want an apology, though. As Heyman walks to the ring, he thinks twice about stepping into it with Rhodes. He instead stands on the apron to deliver a message from Reigns.

He says Reigns is a tribal chief of his word. On SmackDown this week they will go face-to-face and when it happens there won't be a single other member of the Bloodline in sight except for Heyman. Rhodes has Reigns' word that if he shows up to SmackDown, he will show up alone. Rhodes accepts the deal but Heyman forgot one crucial point. If Reigns shows up alone on SmackDown, Rhodes must do the same. Once again, Rhodes accepts.