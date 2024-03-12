Cody Rhodes, Other WWE Superstars React to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins NSFW "Only Belts" Photo From New Autobiography

WWE WrestleMania 35 marked a historic changing of the guard within the global leader in sports-entertainment. All four of WWE's world championships changed hands that night and landed in the grasps of fan-favorite challengers. Kofi Kingston captured his first WWE Championship, dethroning Daniel Bryan. Seth Rollins reclaimed his spot at the top of WWE Monday Night Raw, slaying "The Beast" Brock Lesnar to become WWE Universal Champion. Becky Lynch made history in the main event, defeating then-WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and then-WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to emerge as a double-belted titleholder.

The significance of these wins was extra special for Rollins and Lynch. The two top stars had recently began dating and made their relationship public with a backstage photo at WWE WrestleMania 35. While it took the couple roughly one month to share that photo, Lynch has now made another picture with Rollins public after five years.

WWE Stars React to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins's NSFW Photo

(Photo: WWE)

Becky Lynch's new Becky Lynch: The Man autobiography features a photo that has the wrestling world talking.

Within the pages of the autobiography is a picture of Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins shortly after WWE WrestleMania 35 after the two had been crowned Undisputed WWE Women's Champion and WWE Universal Champion wearing nothing but their newly-won titles. This photo made the rounds on a recent episode of UpUpDownDown, leaving various WWE superstars both stunned and speechless.

Both Lynch and Rollins find themselves in familiar territory to WWE WrestleMania 35 going into this year's Showcase of the Immortals, as both are involved in championship contests. Lynch challenges WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley while Rollins looks to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card