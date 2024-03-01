"F--k Your Story": The Rock Unloads on Wrestling Fans and "Cody Crybabies" in 21-Minute Rant

The People's Champion is all the way back. After dropping in for a couple of cameos in the past few months, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his full return to WWE this past February, staring down Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for this comeback, as fans revolted against The Rock taking Cody Rhodes's spot in the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event, leading WWE to pivot back to the original Rhodes vs. Reigns 2 plan just days later. As a result, The Rock has turned heel and aligned with Reigns and The Bloodline, and he is holding nothing back when it comes to spitting venom at his new rivals.

The Rock Unleashes in 21-Minute Social Media Promo

(Photo: WWE)

The Brahma Bull is giving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins his horns.

Taking to social media, The Rock shared a 21-minute promo recapping his WWE return thus far while also providing his perspective on some recent polarizing segments.

"You can change your mind, but here's what The Rock doesn't accept: it's how you did it," The Rock said regarding Rhodes's deciding to use his Royal Rumble victory to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. "I saw you in Las Vegas, backstage, dapped you up and gave you a hug. Did you say anything to The Rock then?"

The Rock then turned his attention to Rollins, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who has backed Rhodes throughout his battle against The Bloodline. Rollins had been putting Rock on blast in recent interviews, claiming that WWE "doesn't need" The Rock.

"You need The Rock in ways you can't even imagine," Rock responded to Rollins. "You think when Ari Emanuel, The Rock's good friend, business partner for decades, lead agent... You think when he goes to sit with Netflix across from Ted Sarandos, The Rock's good buddy and business partner, sitting across from Bela Bajaria, The Rock's good friend and business partner at Netflix... You think when they're inking this $5 billion dollar deal for the WWE and Netflix, you think they're saying, 'Hey Ari, when WWE comes to Netflix, is Seth Rollins going to be champion?' They don't care. They're saying, 'Where's the People's Champion? Where's the man who has the most-watched film in the history of Netflix? Where is he at in this whole thing?' He's locked in for life."

The Rock is set to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.