Watch The Rock Dedicate Song to Cody Rhodes, Stardust, Seth Rollins and the "Cody Crybabies" on WWE SmackDown

To open WWE SmackDown, The Rock not only debuted a new theme song to go along with his revamped "Hollywood Rock" persona, he also debuted a new song dedicated to Cody Rhodes and his "Cody Crybabies."

"You'll truly have no choice but to cry to your mama" he calls himself a mama's boy, and calls for any "mama's boys" in the crowd before going into a "historically accurate" verse about Cody's birth. "Dusty's youngest son was just what he feared, he tried to raise him right but he turned out too weird." The titantron then flashed a photo of Cody dressed as Stardust.

Switching over to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. "Cackling and dancing is all that you do, no wonder that your wife is more popular than you." Rock then calls him an embarrassment and states that "The Rock is gonna make that title disappear."

Finally, he addresses the "Cody Crybabies": "you're all so entitled, obnoxious and brash," he notes. "Your hero is gonna bleed and need some stitches so whine about that you cry baby b--ches." He reminds everyone that Rhodes did bring up he and Reigns' family at the WrestleMania 40 press event in Las Vegas. "There's some lines you just don't cross, you all can kiss the a-- of the final boss."

After singing, he recaps what happened on SmackDown last week when he got smacked in the face by Rhodes after he and Rollins accepted their challenge. He doesn't want to talk to Cody right now -- he wants to talk to his mother. He knows she's watching and listening. He tells her that Cody took something from him and he's going to make Cody and her pay. he knows she can't wait for him to finish the story and hand her the belt but its not gonna happen. It's gonna stay around Reigns' waist. She is going to be get a belt, but it's going to be Rock's belt. The crowd begins chanting "Whoop That Trick" in response.

Rock says he's going to make Cody bleed and he's going to whoop him like a dog over and over again. When Rock is doing whooping him and Reigns is done beating him on night two of WrestleMania, Rock is going to hand her the belt when the match concludes and they're both crying, he's going to wipe her tears and whisper a familiar phrase from Moana in her ear: "what can I say except you're welcome?"

With less than three weeks until WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, night one of the two-day event will see The Rock team with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins. If the former tag team can defeat the latter, Rhodes and Reigns' match on night two will give an advantage to The Bloodline in a "Bloodline Rules" match.