The Rock and Roman Reigns' SmackDown Segment Sets Record for Most Disliked WWE Video Ever

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was poised to make a decision on his WrestleMania opponent. After the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made an appearance in which he called out both Rollins and Rhodes, Downstait blared through the speakers of the arena. Rhodes started by addressing a point Rollins made about Reigns' championship being the "Hollywood" title. Rhodes doesn't view it that way at all and reminds Reigns that he is coming for him -- but it won't be at WrestleMania. He mentions that one of the people he talked to this week was someone that he knows very well. The Rock's music hits and as he gets in the ring he and Rhodes share a moment before he moves to stare down Reigns.

Though Rhodes made his intentions of finishing his story clear after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, the first consecutive win in over 20 years, fans have been clamoring for a match between The Rock and Reigns since he became "The Tribal Chief." Rock has maintained that it would happen when the time is right and it would likely be a WrestleMania main event. He appeared on the Day 1 episode of WWE Raw where he called out Reigns for the first time while asking the WWE Universe if he should sit at the "head of the table."

The video immediately garnered millions of views across all of WWE's social platforms. On YouTube, the full near twenty minute segment has collected over 300,000 dislikes since last night's episode. It has taken the spot as the most disliked video that is available on WWE's YouTube.

What's Next for Cody Rhodes?

The decision to potentially main event WrestleMania 40 with The Rock vs. Reigns has left many fans divided. While it would undoubtedly do good business for the company, WrestleMania was already selling well, especially with many under the belief Rhodes would be the one to take down Reigns on the grandest stage. Should Rhodes have no choice but to use his Royal Rumble card on Rollins, Reigns publicly trashed Rollins' whole title reign and the title in general. While many have called it the "B" title, now it really appears that way. There is still ample time until WrestleMania 40, including the Elimination Chamber at the end of February so there is time to iron out the end of Rhodes' story but hopefully it's a worthwhile ending.

What do you think of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments.