The Rock Responds to WrestleMania Backlash: "Ps, Tough Skin, Love the Passion"

The Rock is weighing in on his SmackDown appearance, seemingly challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. On Friday's episode of SmackDown, 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes who has been trying to get back to the main event of WrestleMania and face Reigns since his devastating loss at last year's event.

Rhodes made it clear that while he still has every intention of capturing the title from Reigns, it won't be at WrestleMania. He's been talking to a lot of people over the past week, including someone Reigns knows very well. Rock's music hits the speakers and the two meet face-to-face leaving Rhodes to walk away looking rather upset. Following the showdown on television, the internet went ablaze, conflicted about WWE's decision to do the match now.

The marquee main event has been teased since Reigns first proclaimed himself the "head of the table" and The Tribal Chief. There were plans to have the match take place at WrestleMania 39 but it never came to fruition. On the other hand, many believe that now is Rhodes' time. He's a top merchandise seller and ticket mover, he's on this year's cover of WWE 2K24, by all accounts it appears WWE is pushing him as the new top guy.

In an act of defiance, the WWE Universe showed their frustrations with the booking decision by heavily disliking the segment on YouTube, which is now WWE's most disliked video ever. Currently as of this writing, there are over 500,000 dislikes. They also began trending #WeWantCody shortly after SmackDown and it has been a top trend on X for two days. Earlier this afternoon #WeWantRocky hit the top trends as well. Late last night Rock broke his silence on his appearance on SmackDown on his social media accounts, calling the insane reaction "undeniable."

"There's a word for this explosive, insane reaction – undeniable," Rock wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People's Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the "magic city". Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (dream & soulman). Roman, there's only one head of the table. I'll see you in Vegas…Uso."

On Instagram, Rock added: "FEEL the mana ✨🤯 So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable – and one of the loudest ovations I've ever experienced in my career. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes – and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People's Champ. Ps, tough skin, love the passion"