Cody Rhodes Gets “Injured” by Judgement Day After Crown Jewel Challenge

Cody Rhodes officially has a match for WWE Crown Jewel next weekend, but he’ll have to deal with an apparently injury before he takes on rival Damian Priest in Saudi Arabia. The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor opened this week’s new episode of Monday Night RAW, addressing the crowd after having won back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Rhodes and Jey Uso last Monday. Rhodes interrupted the party to call out Priest for his low-blow during the match, leading to a confrontation and an accepted challenge for a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel next Saturday.

Following that challenge, all of Judgement Day stormed into the arena, along with prospect JD McDonagh. While Jey Uso did his best to stop Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, which left Priest and McDonagh to attack Rhodes. The duo put his ankle in a folding chair and took a whack at it before security and Adam Pearce could intervene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This clearly isn’t an injury to worry about for Rhodes, especially considering WWE officially announced his Crown Jewel match with Priest after the attack took place. It’s just worth paying attention to because this will play a major part in the story of the Judgement Day vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Another Partner for the Judgement Day

While the Judgement Day hasn’t added any new members in quite a while, the group has been using their resources in the WWE Locker Room and making some calls to get help when needed. They made a very public pact with the Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. Operating in the shadows, Rhea Ripley may have also cut some kind of deal with the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

During last week’s episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and McIntyre exchanged words regarding their upcoming title bout. A couple of shady statements from Rollins about McIntyre’s intentions caused the Scottish Warrior to ask more direct questions of his opponent. Rollins called for the video team to roll footage of a conversation between Adam Pearce and Richochet backstage.

On the surface, the footage seemed like nothing but a simple conversation. However, zooming in on the footage caused everyone in the crowd to see McIntyre and Ripley speaking out of earshot of anyone else on the roster.

If McIntyre is working with Ripley, we don’t know just yet how he will end up helping the Bloodline. He is actively keeping them from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins, so Rhea Ripley must have something else in mind.