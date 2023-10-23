Major Rematch Discussed For WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is almost in WrestleMania season. While the Showcase of the Immortals remains a little over five months away, the road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is already being paved, with WWE planting seeds for marquee matches like Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. As exemplified by those two possible bouts, the two-night extravaganza promises to be a mix of both first-time-ever contests as well as rematches from yesteryear. Beyond Reigns vs. Rhodes, another rematch from WWE WrestleMania 39 could be in store for Lincoln Financial Field next April.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Discussed For WrestleMania 40

The next chapter in the Mysterio rivalry could be written in Philadelphia.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio noted that he has pondered having a rematch with his son at next year’s WWE WrestleMania 40.

“I thought about doing Dominik and Rey 2,” Rey said.

Rey went one-on-one with Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39 this past April in what was the first in-ring encounter between the father-son duo. Rey got the victory, but Dominik emerged from the match as an even bigger star than he was before. In the months since, Dominik has continued to run down Rey, keeping the dormant rivalry warm just in case it gets revisited down the line.

As for what a rematch would look like, Rey emphasized that the second bout would need to have increased stakes in order for him to have interest in it.

“Something would need to be on the line,” Rey continued. “Whether I’m still United States Champion or he’s still North American Champion. Something would have to be on the line to make it look or feel, ‘You have to watch this.’ Hair vs. Mask.”

As he alluded to, Rey and Dominik are both singles champions right now. Rey holds the WWE United States Championship while Dominik reigns with the NXT North American Title. Odds are that Rey will lose his prize first, as he is going into WWE Crown Jewel next month as a massive underdog against challenger Logan Paul.

Dominik will appear on Monday Night Raw tonight alongside The Judgment Day for stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest’s tag title celebration. Balor and Priest are rumored to unveil new belt designs for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the show.