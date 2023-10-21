WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Launches Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway Patreon

The Undertaker is one of the great legends in wrestling, and now the WWE icon is starting a new chapter with a brand new show. The Deadman has launched a new Patreon called Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, where he will share stories from his legendary career and provide insight into his biggest matches. New episodes will launch every Wednesday morning, and through the various tiers, fans can even get more behind-the-scenes content, submit their own questions for Undertaker to answer, and even have Calaway announce their name during the episode. The tiers are Old School ($5 a month), Old School Early Access ($6 a month), and The Streak ($10 a month), and you can check out the Patreon right here. You can also check out the official description and all the tier breakdowns below.

"The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway!"

Old School Tier ($5 per month)

This level will give you the insiders view of all the Old School matches and stories in and out of the ring from the 7 time World Heavyweight Champion himself, Mark Calaway.

Mark will take you, the fan, behind the scenes of his last 30+ years as a Hall of Fame wrestler and give you a look into his life in and out of the ring.

This tier gives you access to the latest episode every Wednesday morning.

Old School Early Access Tier ($6 per month)

This tier gives you access to the latest episode on Monday instead of Wednesday, get your fix two days earlier!!!

The Streak Tier ($10 per month)

This tier gives you access to the latest episode on Monday instead of Wednesday, get your fix two days earlier!!!

The Streak members will have the ability to submit questions to be answered by Mark in his future episodes.

When your question is read, Mark will announce your name during the episode.

Will you be subscribing? Let us know in the comments!