Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Officially Confirmed

Cody Rhodes officially confirmed on this week's Monday Night Raw that he'll return to action at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rhodes went down with a torn pectoral last year and has been out of action ever since he successfully beat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell last June. He stated upon his return to the WWE last April that his only goal was to finally win the WWE Championship, then reiterated that idea during a recent on-screen interview last month. Reports of Rhodes being involved in the WrestleMania 39 main event have been spreading for months, which makes him the odds-on favorite to win this year's Men's Rumble.

"Even though I wasn't present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do, I think really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe. And I want to pick up right where I left off. Right back in that little kid's shoes because he had the biggest dreams. Because in this time that we're in, I have an opportunity at making that happen. And I'm being incredibly vague here, I get it. But I think anybody who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines. There is one thing that I cam back for specifically. A torn pec couldn't stop me, I couldn't name anything that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done and I want to get it done," Rhodes said at the time.

BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023

This story is developing...