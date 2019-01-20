Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Donald Cerrone Following UFC Fight Night 143

Despite not being involved in any fights this weekend himself, Conor McGregor‘s name became a focal point once again this weekend in the MMA world.

At UFC Fight Night 143, which aired live on ESPN from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Donald Cerrone was victorious over Alexander Hernandez via a second round TKO. Cerrone has been calling out McGregor for several months, and following his fight stealing the show on Saturday night, it didn’t take long for McGregor to respond, posting “For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.”

McGregor returned to UFC last year and suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a UFC lightweight title fight.

Later during UFC Fight Night 143, UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw tried to do what only McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes have done in the UFC – hold multiple titles at the same time. Dillashaw was unsuccessful in his attempt, losing to UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo.

McGregor commented on Dillashaw coming up short on Twitter:

Late on Saturday evening, UFC President Dana White seemed open to the idea of a potential fight between McGregor and Cerrone, telling reporters “I mean, anything’s possible. If those guys want that and the fans want to see it, that’s what I do.”

When Cerrone was told of McGregor’s comment on Twitter, he was excited but also remained grounded with the possibility that the fight may not actually materialize.

“That’d be cool. I hope the fight goes through. I can’t get my hopes up,” Cerrone said.

“He dictates everything, man,” Cerrone continued. “I can say yes. Well, I can’t say I’ll fight anybody anymore, because now I told my team I’ll take it easy. I want a top-five guy. Conor’s (No.) 2. That equals top-five to me. He’s the master of talking (expletive). I’m sure he’ll try and get under my skin. It will be fun.”

Cerrone seemed positive the fight would happen in either Las Vegas or McGregor’s home country.

“March, April, May – the sun’s out,” Cerrone said. “I can bring my boat and RV to (Las) Vegas. I’m sure it will be in Vegas, or Ireland. (Expletive) yeah. Let’s go.”