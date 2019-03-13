Conor McGregor Makes First Comments Since Miami Arrest

Over the weekend, UFC all-star Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami for snatching a fan’s phone then stomping it to death. McGregor was released on Monday with charges strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief and later that day he spoke via Instagram.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all ❤️,” he wrote.

Per TMZ4, McGregor left the Fountainebleu hotel, home of Liv nightclub, around 5:30 AM. Soon after the incident with the fan occurred. TMZ officially broke the news this Sunday:

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, at around 5 AM Monday, the owner of the phone was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor and as the fan attempted to take a photo, Conor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the ground,” TMZ reported while describing the incident. McGregor then allegedly stomped on the phone several times, damaging it.”

The phone’s owner, Ahmed Abdirzak claims the phone was worth $1,000 and broke down his side of the story to TMZ:

“I’m trying to take out my little phone and as soon as I bring out my phone, McGregor’s there and he comes trying to shake my hand,” he said. “He came to shake my hand and as soon as he came to shake my hand, he pulled me in and he grabbed my phone and he started smashing it and all his security guards literally surrounded me, pushed me out the way, and he’s stomping on it.”

The Miami Beach Police actually tweeted out the arrest and McGregor’s mugshot on Sunday, too:

“MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies,” the tweet read. “Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided.”