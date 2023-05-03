Conor McGregor Blasts Roman Reigns as a "Wannabe" for His Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Run

Conor McGregor took another shot at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Wednesday evening. While responding to a rumor that Reigns' current run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might last until September 2024 (which would make it a four-year reign, the longest WWE title reign of any kind in decades), the UFC star retweeted an image of Reigns and Paul Heyman and wrote "wannabees." He then posted a photo of himself from 2012 when he was a double champion prior to his UFC debut. Four years later, he'd go on to simultaneously hold the UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Championships.

But unlike Reigns, McGregor never actually defended the title as he turned his attention to a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and wouldn't return to MMA until October 2018. He has only won one of his last four fights and has teased retirement on multiple occasions.

The beef between the two parties initially started in early April when McGregor celebrated the UFC/WWE merger by posting a photoshopped image of him holding the UFC and WWE Championships. Heyman responded by calling the Irish fighter a "Roman Reigns wannabe," prompting Conor to threaten Heyman with a broken jaw.

Heyman elaborated on the interaction in an interview with Ariel Helwani — "I'm not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I'm old enough to be one, number one, and I'm still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant at 57. We'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two," Heyman said.

"Number three, it's not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let's be honest about this," Heyman said. "He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, you know, title on each shoulder, and, you know, gave a shout out to himself, of course he did. You know, the ultimate self promoter in Conor McGregor, you know, standing nine feet tall and weighing 155 pounds and five foot four. So, with that in mind, I said, 'Look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe', and of course, you know, he said, 'Oh, be careful grandpa. I'll break your jaw in three places.'"

"My father who was a pretty street savvy guy from the Bronx, you know, my father used to say, 'If you're going to hit somebody, you don't want to go up and go, I'm going to punch you in the face," he added "I'm going to beat you up. I'm going to come get you.' You know what they do if they want to beat you up? They walk up to you and they hit you."