Conor McGregor Comments on the Impending WWE Sale, Gets Into a Twitter Fight With Paul Heyman

Conor McGregor was one of the first UFC stars to take to social media after CNBC dropped a report that the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, is on the verge of a $9.3 billion-dollar deal that will see the purchase of WWE, followed by a merger with the UFC. McGregor, a two-time former UFC Champion who has interacted with WWE stars numerous times on social media, wrote, "Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!"

McGregor then posted a photoshopped image of himself holding both the WWE and UFC Championships. This prompted a response from Paul Heyman — "(Conor McGregor) is a (Roman Reigns) wannabe!!!" The former champ wrote back, "Careful Grampa. I'll show up and break your jaw in 3 places."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match Order

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

