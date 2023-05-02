Will Roman Reigns Challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE recently introduced the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship title, which will serve as the top prize on Monday Night Raw following the 2023 WWE Draft. Paul Levesque first introduced the title by noting it will remain on the opposite show as Roman Reigns, who previously unified the WWE and Universal Championships as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 38. One of the many criticisms lobbed at the belt upon its debut was the idea that Reigns will eventually challenge for that title as well, giving him yet another notch in his long list of accomplishments and leaving the Red Brand without a world title once again.

Paul Heyman addressed the elephant in the room at the start of this week's Raw. After peaking at the title as he made his way down the entrance ramp, Heyman pontificated over the idea of "The Tribal Chief" having a third title belt draped over his shoulders.

"Oh come on. Wouldn't that title look relevant around the waist of your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns? Here we are almost a thousand days into a history title reign. Talk about Undisputed! Not one title, not two titles, but three titles. You create a championship and Roman Reigns will dominate that title to the main event of WrestleMania," Heyman said.

He then said Reigns actually can't challenge for that title due to the re-established brand split. Heyman then referred to the rest of the roster as "children who think that they're men" as they disrespected Reigns. His comments eventually drew out Seth Rollins, setting up a match between "The Visionary" and Solo Sikoa for later in the night.

This story is developing...