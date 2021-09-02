Wrestlers and Fans Mourn Daffney's Passing
The world of wrestling was rocked when the news broke that former WCW and Impact Wrestling superstar Shannon Spruill, aka Daffney, had passed. With the likes of Mick Foley and other big names seeking to get in contact with Spruill via recent social media posts, the cause of death has yet to be confirmed at this time. With the news fresh in the minds of many, a number of big names, and fans of the world of professional wrestling, have taken the opportunity to share their thoughts and respect for the WCW and Impact wrestler.
Spruill made her wrestling debut with World Championship Wrestling in 1999, introduced as both the girlfriend and manager of David Flair. Though she was released by WCW in February 2001, which was a month prior to the company being bought by its competitor in World Wrestling Entertainment, she would continue wrestling on the independent circuit for over a decade. Eventually returning to national television thanks to Impact Wrestling in 2008, her last match took place in 2011 but continued wrestling through companies such as Shine and Ring of Honor.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Shannon Spruill during this difficult time.
Mick Foley
I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney
If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021
800-273-8255 https://t.co/9AH20OjY50
Thunder Rosa
🖤🖤🖤 Rest In Peace @screamqueendaff 🖤🖤🖤 my condolences to her family in her friends… https://t.co/CBx5g4kArr— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 2, 2021
Brian Heffron (The Blue Meanie)
I wish I didn't have to say this. Rest In Peace Daffney. You were a sweet soul. You are loved. You are missed. This is a rough one. My heart aches for her family. 💔 https://t.co/Z7j88IXDhK— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 2, 2021
Simpsons Wrestling Memes
Ah man, this one stings so so bad.
R.I.P. Daffney pic.twitter.com/Dvcr0jz07A— Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) September 2, 2021
Cezar Bononi
I have never said this before:
My dad commited suicide many years ago, mental health is no joke.
Open up about your feelings, reach for help.
Help those who seek for help, make 'em look for professional help.
May God comfort Daffney loved ones in this moment.— Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) September 2, 2021
Dustin Rhodes
RIP #Daffney. Heartbreaking news. Damn— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 2, 2021
Simon Miller
RJ City
Sweet, sweet Daffney. She was loving and supportive the minute I met her and she never stopped.
Ahead of her time and didn’t deserve what she had to deal with. But the people that loved her back will be her legacy. pic.twitter.com/s9flRBwe05— RJ City (@RJCity1) September 2, 2021
Hurricane Helms
So many tearful phone calls this morning. Iwas Daff’s first friend in WCW. I taught her how to lock up. We stayed friends throughout our careers. I’m gonna miss her a lot. This sucks so much. I wish I had better words. 💔😞 pic.twitter.com/UQrzsId8yi— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 2, 2021
Big E
I’m so sorry to everyone who knew and loved Daffney Unger.
If you’re struggling with your mental health, please don’t be afraid to be a burden. Reach out for help. It saved my life. https://t.co/OInJczaaKz— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 2, 2021
Abyss
Heart broken and speechless. Rest In Peace Shannon.— Abyss (@TherealAbyss) September 2, 2021