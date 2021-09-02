Wrestlers and Fans Mourn Daffney's Passing

The world of wrestling was rocked when the news broke that former WCW and Impact Wrestling superstar Shannon Spruill, aka Daffney, had passed. With the likes of Mick Foley and other big names seeking to get in contact with Spruill via recent social media posts, the cause of death has yet to be confirmed at this time. With the news fresh in the minds of many, a number of big names, and fans of the world of professional wrestling, have taken the opportunity to share their thoughts and respect for the WCW and Impact wrestler.

Spruill made her wrestling debut with World Championship Wrestling in 1999, introduced as both the girlfriend and manager of David Flair. Though she was released by WCW in February 2001, which was a month prior to the company being bought by its competitor in World Wrestling Entertainment, she would continue wrestling on the independent circuit for over a decade. Eventually returning to national television thanks to Impact Wrestling in 2008, her last match took place in 2011 but continued wrestling through companies such as Shine and Ring of Honor.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Shannon Spruill during this difficult time.