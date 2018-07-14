Daniel Bryan Says ‘Good Chance’ He Signs with WWE

Daniel Bryan’s contract with WWE expires on September 1st, and the ongoing drama surrounding whether or not he will ultimately re-sign with the company is one of the hottest topics in the wrestling world.

During virtually every interview that Bryan gives these days, the topic comes up. That was the case while WWE was touring Japan recently, and Bryan gave a bit different answer than he had previously. He certainly made it sound like re-signing with WWE is what he intends on doing, even though he has yet to do so.

“The wrestling world is an interesting world right now. But I love working with WWE, and my wife [Brie Bella] is a part of WWE and so there’s a good chance I’ll re-sign,” Bryan said.

This was in contrast to some recent interviews that Bryan has given where he declared that WWE ignores his ideas and conveyed a lack of confidence that the company could book a long term feud between he and The Miz in successful fashion. Due to Bryan having yet to re-sign, WWE has been hesitant to book him in a championship program or main event position, which is understandable.

With a young child now at home, Bryan wants to work a more limited schedule in any new contract he agrees to with WWE. That has been one of the big demands that he has reportedly made during contract negotiations, which are still ongoing. Given the success that he has and the drawing power he continues to enjoy, Bryan certainly has some leverage in negotiations.

Speaking with the Gorilla Position podcast, last week, Bryan said, “Actually, the biggest thing is that I don’t want to be on the road as much. Like, that’s one of the big things.”

He continued, “You don’t realize how long you’re away until you’re away because we never had to think about it before. Like, when I was gone before or when Brie was gone before, I’d miss her, but we can Facetime and we can talk, so it’s nice. But when you’re away from your baby, it’s a completely different thing and it hurts your heart. And she, so I will be home for a span of three days out of a month because it was like 10 days for the Saudi trip, 18 days here [on Europe], and only home three days, so that’s 31 days and I’m home for three-and-a-half days. A baby grows a lot in a month. Like, she’ll do things when I get back that she wasn’t doing when I left. And some things that she was doing, she’ll no longer be doing. And that kind of stuff makes me sad.”