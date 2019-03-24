Daniel Cormier Teases Costing Brock Lesnar His Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35

UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier continued to tease a championship match against former heavyweight champ and reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar when he appeared on UFC Fight Night this week. Despite having not been signed full-time to the UFC since 2011, Lesnar has consistently teased stepping back inside the Octagon in recent years, leading to a fight at UFC 200 in 2016 against Mark Hunt (which Lesnar won, but the fight was ruled a No Contest after Lesnar failed two USADA drug tests). It seemed like “The Beast” was retired for good after that, but he wound up making a surprise appearance at the end of UFC 226 in July 2018 and confront Cormier, saying he was coming for his title.

While the UFC has yet to officially announce a fight between the two, both Cormier and UFC President Dana White have consistently brought it up in order to keep fans interested. Cormier, who is a well-known WWE fan, teased the idea of appearing at WrestleMania 35 to cost Lesnar his championship in his upcoming bout with Seth Rollins.

Daniel Cormier is the kind of guy to get some shine on ESPN and all of a sudden forget about the little people 😔 pic.twitter.com/aZvbeWgoCg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 24, 2019

“I don’t have a fight exactly scheduled yet, but I got my eyes on Brock Lesnar,” Cormier said. “I might go to WWE’s WrestleMania and I may go cost him his title over there, so he can hurry up and get to the UFC, so I can beat him here.”

The day after Lesnar appeared at UFC 226, USADA announced that he had re-entered their drug-testing pool, which started the clock on the suspension he had to serve after the failed tests from the Hunt fight. White put Lesnar’s return at somewhere in mid-2019.

“Brock Lesnar is doing his thing with WWE,” White said in early March. “One of the things about Brock Lesnar is, when that guy is ready to fight, he is not shy. He will call me and he will let me know. To be honest with you, I’m hoping to hear from that guy this summer. … I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it’s going to happen.”

