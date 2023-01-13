Details on Triple H's Talent Meeting Ahead of WWE SmackDown Revealed

WWE SmackDown is right around the corner, but it's understandable if that's the last thing on most WWE fans' minds with all the news that has hit over the past two weeks. That includes Vince McMahon's return to the company and Stephanie McMahon's resignation and surgery, and one of the many questions coming out of the shakeup regarded Triple H's continued running of WWE Creative. Fightful Select has released a report recounting the details of a talent meeting Triple H held ahead of tonight's show, and he directly addresses his continued role, McMahon's return, and more.

Today Triple H led a meeting designed to address recent fears and doubts about the company and their creative future, and it seems the meeting was well received. Triple H said that he's been assured that Vince McMahon's return is to see if the company should sell and help lead the charge on who they sell the company to if they end up actually going through with it.

Triple H also said that right now McMahon defers final creative to him and that none of what is happening with McMahon will change the creative process he has in place already or the team that is currently running it. He did say that anything could change, but that while he and McMahon have had discussions, Triple H makes the final call. WWE was also adamant in an official sense that Triple H is still running creative.

Triple H thanked the talent for all they do and said he understood that there was some concern. He also addressed the Saudi deal being a "done deal" and said even if that happened, it would take a lot longer.

WWE got a shakeup when Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role as Co-CEO, which was soon followed by news that Vince had been unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of WWE. Then it was announced that Nick Khan would be the company's sole CEO moving forward. As for Vince, in his press release, he said that despite his return the current WWE management team would not be affected. It seems at least for now that is the case.

